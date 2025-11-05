Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.