Analysts Offer Predictions for FFWM Q4 Earnings

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get First Foundation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFWM. Stephens raised shares of First Foundation from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $6.75 price objective on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.26 on Monday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 152,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.