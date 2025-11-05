What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FELE FY2025 Earnings?

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $93.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $78.87 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,003.13. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

