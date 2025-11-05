OPKO Health FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.28.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,500,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 293,740 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 24.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,343,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 261,495 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 158.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Growth Strategies LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 67,806,100.0% during the second quarter. Washington Growth Strategies LLC now owns 1,356,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,122 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

