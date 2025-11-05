Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

UNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 11,370,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

