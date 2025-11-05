Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.70. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

GOOG stock opened at $278.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after buying an additional 2,428,266 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after buying an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

