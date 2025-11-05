Materion FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.59. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTRN. Wall Street Zen lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Materion stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. Materion has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Materion had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

