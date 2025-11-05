FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Issued By Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGAU. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 5.5%

Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1,106.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

