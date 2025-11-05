Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $15.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.9467.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Westpark Capital raised Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Shares of OUST opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.72. Ouster has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $181,063.74. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 197,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.98. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 18,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $520,078.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 346,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,850,916.72. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 104,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,286 in the last three months. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

