Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$81.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.11.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.50 to C$84.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.38%.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
