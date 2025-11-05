Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$81.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIF. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$74.50 to C$84.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$77.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$45.00 and a 12-month high of C$78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.38%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

