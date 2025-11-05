Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $596.6680 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%.The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.4%

AQN stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Desjardins upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,205,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,038,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,897 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,007,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 406,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Further Reading

