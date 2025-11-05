Enphase Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by William Blair

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $44.71.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

