Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $825.5940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of BKD opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 41.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 328.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

