Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $825.5940 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $812.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of BKD opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKD
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookdale Senior Living
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.