MFA Financial (MFA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $57.4020 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

MFA Financial stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $937.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MFA Financial by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

