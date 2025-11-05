AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AIR opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. AAR has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,835.10. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

