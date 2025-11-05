BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 8.7%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,037,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,306,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,043,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,398,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,499,000 after acquiring an additional 991,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

