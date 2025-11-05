FY2025 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $16.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.34. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $15.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.59.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MA opened at $552.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.64 and its 200-day moving average is $568.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $499.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

