TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $213.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.63.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $174.18 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.