Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on Travelzoo Q4 Earnings

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,072.58% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $310,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,935,196 shares in the company, valued at $37,581,121.80. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 178,700 shares of company stock worth $1,776,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 299.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

