Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) PT at $201.11

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.1111.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Jones Trading began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $155.34 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

