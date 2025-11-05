Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for REPX Earnings

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 2.7%

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $390,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,532.36. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $92,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,414. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

