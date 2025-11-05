The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $291.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.3125.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

TRV stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

