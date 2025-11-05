William Blair Has Strong Forecast for Amazon.com Q4 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

