FY2025 EPS Estimates for FULC Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FULC opened at $8.37 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,854 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 405,538 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 186.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

