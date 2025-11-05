Champion Iron Q3 EPS Estimate Cut by Raymond James Financial

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.29 and a 1-year high of C$5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

