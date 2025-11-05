Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $137.82

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.8182.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Research cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on shares of PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.
PDD stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.46. PDD has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
