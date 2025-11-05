Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CLF Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLF. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 72.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

