MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDXG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.73. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

