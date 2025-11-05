Q1 EPS Estimate for ICF International Decreased by Analyst

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $465.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.47. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2,121.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 21,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

