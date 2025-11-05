Brokerages Set Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX) PT at $114.25

Shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

ABVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abivax from $71.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abivax from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on Abivax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Abivax from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Tuesday.

ABVX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Abivax has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abivax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

