Analysts Set Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target at $49.33

Shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $868,000.

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

