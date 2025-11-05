Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vishay Precision Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a PE ratio of -396.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. Vishay Precision Group had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2,638.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

