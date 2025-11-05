Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

