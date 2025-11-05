Barrington Research Has Negative Outlook of NCMI Q4 Earnings

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

National CineMedia Trading Down 3.4%

NCMI stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $402.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $40,133.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,998 shares in the company, valued at $528,351.12. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

