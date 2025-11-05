Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.1210 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 335.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 79.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 23.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.