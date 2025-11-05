Zura Bio (ZURA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.
Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Zura Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zura Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
ZURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
About Zura Bio
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
