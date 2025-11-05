Zura Bio (ZURA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Zura Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

