Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $57.30

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $972.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 58.2% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 433.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after buying an additional 3,764,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $623,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.