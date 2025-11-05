Q2 EPS Estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Lowered by Analyst

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Friday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 11.86%.The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $3.39 on Monday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $57,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 4,167,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $24,756,809.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,359,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,835,055.78. This represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

