Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

