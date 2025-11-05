FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Carvana Stock Down 6.7%

CVNA stock opened at $309.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.77 and a 200 day moving average of $333.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 106.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,791.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 30.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,561.34. This represents a 65.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,830,766.08. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 853,475 shares of company stock valued at $304,498,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

