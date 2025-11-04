Versor Investments LP Sells 43,527 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Versor Investments LP cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,673,000 after acquiring an additional 641,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,333,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after acquiring an additional 561,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,938,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,369,000 after acquiring an additional 250,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.