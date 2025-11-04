Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 513 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $583.13 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.77.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

