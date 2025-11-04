Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Stock Holdings Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,999,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,114,000 after purchasing an additional 898,115 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,167,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,027,000 after purchasing an additional 160,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,070,000 after purchasing an additional 111,884 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,951,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 895,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

