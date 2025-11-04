Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $1.3133 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 481.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

