Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after purchasing an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 10.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,226,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,505,000 after purchasing an additional 482,327 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Maplebear by 31.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 810,510 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter worth approximately $151,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.6%

CART opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

