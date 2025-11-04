Magnite (MGNI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $163.2880 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $683,750.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,509.58. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,853.08. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 328,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnite by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 150,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,213 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 393,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 308,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

