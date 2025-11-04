Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $726.9740 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,173,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 190,070 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

