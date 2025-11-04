Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.18.

Intel Trading Down 1.2%

Intel stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,953.95 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.