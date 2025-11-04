Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $186,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 213,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

