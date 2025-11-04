Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,775 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

